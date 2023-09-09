Globeflex Capital L P Buys 5,984 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 2,920 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $245,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,518 shares of company stock worth $3,234,695 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

