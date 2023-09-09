Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

