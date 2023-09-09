Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 56,456 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 56,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 705,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after buying an additional 79,171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 54,822 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

