Globeflex Capital L P Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,520 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

