Globeflex Capital L P Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3,542.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,452 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $350,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,098 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,495,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.