Globeflex Capital L P Buys 7,651 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

