Globeflex Capital L P Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.47% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.