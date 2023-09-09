Globeflex Capital L P Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.47% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
AMRK stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
