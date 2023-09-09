Globeflex Capital L P Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.32% of Ryerson worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryerson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 59.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ryerson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

