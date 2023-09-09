Globeflex Capital L P Has $4.75 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,879 shares of company stock worth $473,817 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

