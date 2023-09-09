Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 86,499 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 86,499 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.45% of Costamare worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Costamare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Costamare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costamare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Costamare Stock Performance

Costamare stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $367.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

