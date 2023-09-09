Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.14)-($0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $116.5-$117.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.36 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.39–$0.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $49.13 on Friday. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

