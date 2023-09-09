Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.39–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.50 million-$454.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.13 million. Braze also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.39)-($0.37) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.47.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE opened at $49.13 on Friday. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079 over the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Braze by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 513,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

