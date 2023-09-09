G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

