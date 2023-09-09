Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CHI opened at $10.96 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

