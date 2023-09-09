Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ CHI opened at $10.96 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
