Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CSQ opened at $14.82 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
