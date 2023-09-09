Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CSQ opened at $14.82 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

