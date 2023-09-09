Graham Holdings (GHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Graham has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Graham has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:GHC opened at $570.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $578.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.25. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Graham has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $681.70.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $12.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

