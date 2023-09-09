Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) EVP Ryan Riel Sells 6,282 Shares

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $706.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.95. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $49.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $80.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

