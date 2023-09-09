HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Insider Tyson D. Murdock Sells 2,844 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

