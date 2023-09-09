Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of BHRB stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

