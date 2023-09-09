Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Guthrie Anderson purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of BHRB stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
