Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) SVP Laura Finley Howell Sells 1,350 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total value of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $189.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.