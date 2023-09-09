Dodge & Cox Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 2.1% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 5.69% of Charter Communications worth $3,105,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $422.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $452.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

