Dodge & Cox Sells 112,767 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,830,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112,767 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 6.49% of State Street worth $1,652,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after acquiring an additional 236,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,555,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,117,000 after acquiring an additional 92,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

State Street Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:STT opened at $70.16 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

