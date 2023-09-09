ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,084,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 454,713 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 1.16% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,397,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,713 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 100,806 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,141 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.