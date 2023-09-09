Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,619,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 832,220 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.05% of HP worth $1,515,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

HP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,755. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

