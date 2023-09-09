Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $983,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.7 %

BKR opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,695 shares of company stock worth $5,871,551 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

