Dodge & Cox Has $1.39 Billion Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,329,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,350 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 7.63% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,393,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $90.19 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

