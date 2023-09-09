Dodge & Cox Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,227,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 130,011 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 3.22% of Williams Companies worth $1,171,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

