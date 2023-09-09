Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 6.97% of Credicorp worth $733,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,502,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,324,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,831,000 after buying an additional 113,788 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,941,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Credicorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP stock opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

