Dodge & Cox Has $1.29 Billion Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,633,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,345,258 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,290,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $231.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

