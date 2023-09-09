Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,477,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,165,393 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 4.44% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $915,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.