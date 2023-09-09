Dodge & Cox Sells 44,189 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,752,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,189 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in NetEase were worth $774,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.
NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
