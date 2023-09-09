Dodge & Cox Sells 44,189 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,752,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,189 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in NetEase were worth $774,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.