Dodge & Cox Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,300 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.32% of Nutrien worth $851,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutrien by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nutrien by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,514,000 after purchasing an additional 274,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

