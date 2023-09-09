MAS Advisors LLC Sells 10,194 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

MAS Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 460,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 226,134 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 14,166.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

