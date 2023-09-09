MAS Advisors LLC Grows Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

BHP opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,565.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.