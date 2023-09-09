Mirova Has $2.14 Million Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $223,238,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,700,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 61.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,087,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 328.6% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after buying an additional 396,600 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

