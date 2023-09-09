6,766 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Mirova

Mirova bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $386.81 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.75 and its 200 day moving average is $366.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

