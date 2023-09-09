Head to Head Contrast: Fujitsu (FJTSY) versus Its Competitors

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) is one of 400 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fujitsu to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu’s competitors have a beta of 2.28, indicating that their average share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 5.53% 11.68% 6.40% Fujitsu Competitors -16.40% 6.76% 1.98%

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Fujitsu pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 33.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fujitsu and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 1 1 0 0 1.50 Fujitsu Competitors 1474 4331 4364 47 2.29

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,353.69%. Given Fujitsu’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fujitsu has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $27.49 billion $1.59 billion 16.42 Fujitsu Competitors $12.67 billion $1.32 billion 14.34

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Fujitsu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fujitsu competitors beat Fujitsu on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.