Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) vs. Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Financial Review

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and Cemtrex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs currently has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.6% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amdocs and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 11.80% 17.60% 9.83% Cemtrex N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and Cemtrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.58 billion 2.33 $549.50 million $4.67 18.90 Cemtrex $59.78 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Summary

Amdocs beats Cemtrex on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; media services for media publishers, TV networks, and video streaming and service providers; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle includes design, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, mobile network services, consulting, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators and directory publishers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications. This segment also offers browser-based video monitoring systems and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices. The Industrial Services segment provides single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; installs high precision equipment in various industrial markets comprising automotive, printing and graphics, industrial automation, packaging, chemicals and others; and provides maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

