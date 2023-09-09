B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of B2Gold worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,752,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,646,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,299 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,368,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,773,000 after purchasing an additional 645,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTG opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. B2Gold’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.