Head-To-Head Analysis: ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) versus Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF)

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) and ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Otsuka and ScanSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otsuka N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ScanSource $3.79 billion 0.20 $89.81 million $3.53 8.63

ScanSource has higher revenue and earnings than Otsuka.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otsuka 1 0 0 0 1.00 ScanSource 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Otsuka and ScanSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ScanSource has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.23%. Given ScanSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ScanSource is more favorable than Otsuka.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of ScanSource shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of ScanSource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Otsuka and ScanSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otsuka N/A N/A N/A ScanSource 2.37% 11.25% 4.78%

Summary

ScanSource beats Otsuka on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and provides software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators. The segment also sells computers, copiers, and communications equipment and software; and develops consigned software. The Service and Support Business segment involved in the provision of emergency computer rescue services for corporate and individual clients; coordination of multi-vendor efforts consisting of pick-up, repair, and return of computers. The segment also offers 24/7 network support and comprehensive services for planning, design, construction, and operation of corporate information systems, as well as out-sources system engineers. It also provides educational support services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies. This segment offers data capture and POS solutions to automate the collection, processing, and communication of information for commercial and industrial applications, including retail sales, distribution, shipping, inventory control, materials handling, warehouse management, and health care applications. It also provides electronic physical security products, such as identification, access control, video surveillance, and intrusion-related devices; networking products comprising wireless and networking infrastructure products; other software as a service (SaaS) products; and engages in hardware rental activities. The Modern Communications & Cloud segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for communications technologies and services comprising voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cybersecurity, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud, and technology services, as well as IP networks and other solutions for various vertical markets, such as education, healthcare, and government. The company serves manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, retail and e-commerce, hospitality, transportation and logistics, government, education and healthcare, and other industries. ScanSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

