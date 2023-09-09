MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProSomnus in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProSomnus in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProSomnus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSA opened at $1.11 on Friday. ProSomnus, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

ProSomnus ( NASDAQ:OSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProSomnus, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

