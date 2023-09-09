Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

