Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Atkore accounts for about 1.3% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Atkore were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.33. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.20.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

