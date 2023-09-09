Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 3,851 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises 1.5% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.12% of United Therapeutics worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $225.13 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $6,022,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

