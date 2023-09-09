Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Telefónica by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after buying an additional 2,934,188 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefónica by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,507,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,433 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,172 shares during the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Up 0.2 %

Telefónica stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

