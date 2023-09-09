Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 6,847 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 3.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $31,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $376,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 466,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 318,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ARW opened at $126.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $127.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.