Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is Globeflex Capital L P’s 7th Largest Position

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for 1.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.28% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

