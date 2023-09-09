Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 717.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.
Juniper Networks Price Performance
JNPR stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.
Juniper Networks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.
Insider Activity at Juniper Networks
In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $25,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $493,719. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Juniper Networks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.