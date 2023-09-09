Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,809 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.75 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $124.32.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $624,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,654. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

