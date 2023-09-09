iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLQD. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 735,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 396,763 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,909,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,009,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 470.9% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,241 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,714,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $48.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1213 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.